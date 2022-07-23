Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 19,338 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,731,000 after buying an additional 2,847,666 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,685.0% in the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,243,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,089 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,519,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $137,077,000 after purchasing an additional 45,912 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,019,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,252,000 after purchasing an additional 148,567 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,967,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,920 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBA. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Shares of PBA traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.87. 623,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,682. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.34%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

