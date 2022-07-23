Metis Global Partners LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,654 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 13,581 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $710,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 575,389 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $122,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.47. 3,804,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,346,303. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $434,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,461,228,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $434,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,228,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,056 shares of company stock worth $13,294,361 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.51.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.