Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.6% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc boosted its stake in Mastercard by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.6% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $343.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,252,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,077. The business has a 50 day moving average of $333.92 and a 200-day moving average of $349.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $334.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.95.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.