Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,798,000. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

Insider Activity

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,467,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482,189. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $115.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

