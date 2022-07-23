Metis Global Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 43,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,175,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,190,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208,399 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,124,376,000 after buying an additional 4,822,542 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,340.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,592,000 after buying an additional 2,300,450 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,866,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,615,000 after buying an additional 1,594,730 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNQ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

Shares of CNQ traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,329,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,551. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.583 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

