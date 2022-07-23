Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 241,070 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 48,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.21. 3,253,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $140.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.84 and its 200-day moving average is $95.36.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

