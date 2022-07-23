Metis Global Partners LLC Takes $3.45 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,183. The company has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.586 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.65%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

