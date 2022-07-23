Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share.

NYSE:MCB opened at $70.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.01. The firm has a market cap of $767.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.27. Metropolitan Bank has a one year low of $60.51 and a one year high of $115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

In related news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $86,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,739.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 34.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $155.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

