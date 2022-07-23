Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share.
Metropolitan Bank Price Performance
NYSE:MCB opened at $70.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.01. The firm has a market cap of $767.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.27. Metropolitan Bank has a one year low of $60.51 and a one year high of $115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $86,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,739.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $155.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st.
About Metropolitan Bank
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
