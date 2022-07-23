Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Lowered to $330.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $350.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $346.52.

MSFT opened at $260.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tobam increased its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

