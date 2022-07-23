Mint (CVE:MIT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.05. Mint shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 20,000 shares traded.

Mint Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$10.61 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06.

About Mint



The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the United Arab Emirates. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and regulated reporting of payroll cards and related activities to government authorities.

See Also

