Mint (CVE:MIT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.05. Mint shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 20,000 shares traded.
Mint Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$10.61 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06.
About Mint
The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the United Arab Emirates. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and regulated reporting of payroll cards and related activities to government authorities.
See Also
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Receive News & Ratings for Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.