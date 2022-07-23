Mizuho Lowers Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Price Target to $32.00

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $52.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $37.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.30.

BATS:JAMF opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.35.

Jamf ( BATS:JAMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $416,943.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,977,840.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $205,746.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $416,943.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,977,840.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,649,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,595,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,677,000.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

