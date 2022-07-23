MobileCoin (MOB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.34 Million

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One MobileCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00004920 BTC on major exchanges. MobileCoin has a market cap of $81.49 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MobileCoin has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004321 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MobileCoin Profile

MobileCoin (CRYPTO:MOB) is a Merkle coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MobileCoin is mobilecoin.foundation.

Buying and Selling MobileCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobileCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MobileCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

