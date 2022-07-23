Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 16,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

NEE opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

