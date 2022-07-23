Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,087 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $97.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.46. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

