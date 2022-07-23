Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $556,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,073,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,708,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $766,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $18,238,000. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA stock opened at $319.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $315.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.86. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $296.39 and a one year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

