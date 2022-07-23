Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $919,000 Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,540,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 11.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hershey from $218.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.07.

Hershey Price Performance

Hershey stock opened at $215.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.55. The stock has a market cap of $328.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $231.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,827,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,827,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $51,697.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 699,493 shares of company stock valued at $153,874,087. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.