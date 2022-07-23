Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 451 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

RSP stock opened at $140.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $129.56 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.