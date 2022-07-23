Modera Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,134 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,665,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,972,000 after purchasing an additional 700,779 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 651.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 791,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,214,000 after purchasing an additional 686,085 shares in the last quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,637,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $12,214,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,383,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $25.06 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $30.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20.

