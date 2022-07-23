Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,391 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,391 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 28,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 178,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 23,802 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 26.8% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aflac Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.25. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

