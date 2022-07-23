Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.67 Million Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 170,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Empire State Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 123.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 18,057 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 76,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 12.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $977,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESRT opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $12.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -116.67%.

ESRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

