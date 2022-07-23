Modera Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BNP Paribas decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $801.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $851.79.

TSLA opened at $816.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $846.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $710.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $855.46. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.57 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

