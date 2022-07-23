monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives $246.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $241.82.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

monday.com stock opened at $102.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.78 and a 200-day moving average of $147.11. monday.com has a 1-year low of $85.75 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.04. monday.com had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.31 million. monday.com’s revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that monday.com will post -5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

