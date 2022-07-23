Moonriver Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Moonriver has a total market cap of $67.44 million and approximately $15.38 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for $13.85 or 0.00060565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moonriver has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001575 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002142 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016055 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001809 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00032442 BTC.
Moonriver Coin Profile
Moonriver’s total supply is 10,407,733 coins and its circulating supply is 4,868,375 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Moonriver
Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.