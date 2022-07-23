Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $305.15

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 305.15 ($3.65) and traded as low as GBX 280 ($3.35). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 289 ($3.45), with a volume of 182,705 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGAM shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.08) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 433 ($5.18).

The firm has a market capitalization of £838.99 million and a P/E ratio of 1,225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 293.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 304.65.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.

