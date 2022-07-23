Morgan Stanley Boosts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $90.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.91.

Oracle Stock Up 0.5 %

ORCL stock opened at $74.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average of $76.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,144,760,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $947,274,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

