Morgan Stanley Cuts Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Price Target to $7.00

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ETRN. Barclays decreased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a hold rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.33.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ETRN opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $342.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.59 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 105.69%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -18.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 28.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

