Morgan Stanley Cuts Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $31.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RRC. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources to $45.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Range Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of RRC opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.92, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $2,776,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 753,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,619,360.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $2,776,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 753,577 shares in the company, valued at $24,619,360.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 12,500 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $408,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,688.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,875 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

