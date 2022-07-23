Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (NYSE:EDD) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.87

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.87 and traded as low as $4.29. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 99,957 shares.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 232,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 450,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 212,694 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $875,000.

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.