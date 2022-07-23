Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (NYSE:EDD) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.87

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.87 and traded as low as $4.29. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 99,957 shares.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.
