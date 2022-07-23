Morgan Stanley Trims Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Target Price to $170.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.42.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $113.43 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.31 and its 200 day moving average is $131.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.20.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 316.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 360.9% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

