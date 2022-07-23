Morgan Stanley Trims Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Target Price to $16.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Udemy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.92.

Get Udemy alerts:

Udemy Price Performance

NASDAQ UDMY opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. Udemy has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $32.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Udemy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Udemy during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Udemy

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.