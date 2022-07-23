Motive Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Motive Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. CDW comprises approximately 0.9% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CDW were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $170.10. 710,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,297. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.14.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

