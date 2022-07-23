Motive Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.20. 86,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,880. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.06 and a 200 day moving average of $79.11. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.38 and a 12-month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

