Motive Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Motive Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,411,000 after buying an additional 1,734,310 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,785,000 after buying an additional 241,035 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,554,000. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,951,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,785,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,148,000 after buying an additional 74,618 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VBR stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.08. 456,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,139. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.