Motive Wealth Advisors Purchases 2,673 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Motive Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Core & Main were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Core & Main by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Core & Main by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 574,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,000 after buying an additional 126,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,799,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

CNM traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.59. 305,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $32.54.

In other Core & Main news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,815.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Core & Main news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $57,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,709.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,815.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

