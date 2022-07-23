Motive Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Motive Wealth Advisors increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,248,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074,473 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,653,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610,410 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,457,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,898,000 after buying an additional 765,462 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,130,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,953,000 after buying an additional 170,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,007,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,696,000 after buying an additional 893,214 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $24.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,722,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,544. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $32.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.22.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

