Motive Wealth Advisors Sells 8,440 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Motive Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,440 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,123,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,750. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.21. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

