Motive Wealth Advisors Trims Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Motive Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,346 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $103.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,323,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,595. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $116.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

