Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a C$16.50 target price on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.27.

MTL opened at C$13.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$10.83 and a 52-week high of C$14.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.22. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.65.

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$456.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$396.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

In related news, Director Philip Scherman purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.86 per share, with a total value of C$43,882.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,184.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

