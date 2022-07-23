Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.27.

Mullen Group Stock Up 6.3 %

MTL stock opened at C$13.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 17.65. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$10.83 and a 1-year high of C$14.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.22.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$456.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$396.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mullen Group news, Director Philip Scherman acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at C$52,184.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

