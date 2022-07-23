MVL Market Cap Reaches $100.66 Million (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One MVL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. MVL has a market capitalization of $100.66 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MVL has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,485.64 or 1.00012016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (MVL) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 coins and its circulating supply is 21,352,958,863 coins. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.