NANJCOIN Achieves Market Cap of $292,537.10 (NANJ)

NANJCOIN (NANJ) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One NANJCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. NANJCOIN has a total market capitalization of $292,537.10 and approximately $234.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NANJCOIN has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NANJCOIN Coin Profile

NANJCOIN is a coin. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 coins. NANJCOIN’s official website is nanjcoin.com. The official message board for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com/blog. NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NANJCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “NANJCOIN is a hybrid ERC20/223 standard Ethereum token. ERC20 is currently the most common standard used by Ethereum tokens, however, ERC223 is getting attention as an upwardly compatible and improved version of the ERC20 standard. ERC223 tokens are unaffected by the ERC20 defect in which users’ tokens become unusable if accidentally sent to the contract address. A change in specifications has also led to processing fees for ERC223 tokens sent to contract addresses being halved. As the ERC223 standard is compatible with ERC20, ERC223 is also compatible with the multitude of services and tools available for ERC20 tokens. Future merits include its planned ability to function with revolutionary technologies likes Raiden and Plasma. ERC20/223 hybrids have the ability to send airdrops quickly to large numbers of people with minimal fees, perform lockups, and attach messages to transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NANJCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NANJCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

