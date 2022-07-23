Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on September 30th

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Nasdaq has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Nasdaq has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nasdaq to earn $8.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $172.60 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $140.31 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.78 and a 200-day moving average of $166.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Nasdaq’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, August 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 20th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, August 26th.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,671,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,671,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $189.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nasdaq from $239.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

