Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.66

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.66 and traded as high as $56.56. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $55.37, with a volume of 1,650 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Nathan’s Famous Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $230.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.65.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATH. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,092,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.