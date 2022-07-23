National Bankshares Cuts Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$4.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Capstone Copper from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.25.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper Price Performance

CS opened at C$2.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$2.25 and a 1 year high of C$7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 4.77.

Insider Transactions at Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$339.59 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total transaction of C$100,306.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$500,005.35.

About Capstone Copper

(Get Rating)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.