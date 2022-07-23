National Bankshares Cuts Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$19.25

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$19.25 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KMP.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.75 to C$23.75 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$23.67.
Killam Apartment REIT Trading Up 1.9 %
TSE:KMP.UN opened at C$17.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$16.38 and a 52 week high of C$24.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.08.
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
