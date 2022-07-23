National Bankshares Trims Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Target Price to C$1.70

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$1.85 to C$1.70 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TKO. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Taseko Mines to a buy rating and set a C$3.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.73.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TKO opened at C$1.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.25. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of C$1.15 and a twelve month high of C$3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$375.04 million and a PE ratio of 6.89.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$118.33 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.1606375 EPS for the current year.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

