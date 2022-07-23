NatWest Group plc Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

NatWest Group plc increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 2.0% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 0.1 %

Amgen stock opened at $245.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.65. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

