NatWest Group plc Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

NatWest Group plc grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up 2.6% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 28.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,364,000 after acquiring an additional 24,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after buying an additional 23,119 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $91.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.36 and a 200-day moving average of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

