NatWest Group plc Sells 269 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

NatWest Group plc reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up 3.4% of NatWest Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of KLA by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $354.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.59. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $282.83 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.95.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,173 shares of company stock worth $390,798 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

