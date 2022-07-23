NatWest Group plc Sells 34,604 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

NatWest Group plc reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,578 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 34,604 shares during the quarter. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,751,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in eBay by 34.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $783,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,575 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in eBay by 44.9% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,372 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $381,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,288,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

eBay Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading

